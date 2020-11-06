13 New and Upgraded Tech Solutions for Hotels

11 TraknProtect Adds New LTE Gateways to Platform

TraknProtect, a location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and an employee safety button provider, has added the capability to have LTE Gateways connect via a private network to communicate directly with the TraknProtect Cloud. Through the TraknProtect Platform, a safety button emits a BLE beacon signal that the TraknProtect BLE-WiFi Gateways receive and communicate over WiFi networks to the TraknProtect Cloud to be processed and provide real-time location of the employee. Alternatively, TraknProtect can integrate with existing Ruckus, Aruba, and Cisco Meraki networks to eliminate the need for additional gateways and leverage existing hotel infrastructure. Where hotels have weak WiFi coverage or prefer not to use WiFi networks, TraknProtect LTE Gateways are placed inside rooms where consistent reliable LTE cellular coverage, in partnership with Verizon, is available and is constantly monitored remotely so that issues may be identified before they arise. With the LTE Gateways, the hotel’s WiFi can be bypassed completely, creating a separate network for the safety button solution.