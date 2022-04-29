Hilton Tampa Downtown Completes Renovation

TAMPA, Florida — Hilton Tampa Downtown announced its final phase of a multi-year renovation of the hotel’s 520 guestrooms, public spaces, lobby, and restaurant is complete.

“We are extremely proud to debut our property’s transformation and are confident our guests will appreciate the vibrant, new look,” said Raul Aguilera, complex general manager, Hilton Tampa Downtown. “Our team has worked diligently to elevate the guest experience through our signature hospitality, and with our sister hotel, Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown Convention Center, we offer a multitude of lodging options for leisure and business travelers.”

Guestrooms and suites have neutral colors, tones, and textures, creating a contemporary space. New furnishings include a 55-inch LCD TV, marble and granite bathroom, mini-fridge, and work desk. The revitalized guestrooms and suites also include a Hilton Serenity bed.

Hilton Tampa Downtown’s public spaces received a soft goods renovation to create a modernized feel throughout the hotel, while the property’s lobby creates an atmosphere of both functionality and socializing for guests.

More than 38,000 square feet of flexible event space offer set-up options, audiovisual equipment, and WiFi. The meeting spaces include a 14,000 square foot ballroom, meeting rooms, and an outdoor function space for catering to groups of all sizes up to 1,000 guests.

With views of the downtown skyline, the hotel’s rooftop pool and 211 Restaurant and Lounge offer American modern cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel has a Starbucks located off the main lobby.

The hotel is in downtown Tampa, just a few blocks away from the Tampa Riverwalk, Amalie Arena, and the Tampa Convention Center. Hilton Tampa Downtown is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.