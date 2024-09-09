FRANKFURT, Germany—Hilton announced the signing of the 225-room Hilton Frankfurt Gravenbruch as part of a management agreement. The property will go through a conversion to Hilton’s flagship brand with an opening set for October 2024.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development EMEA, Hilton, said, “With more than 60 properties either trading or under development, Germany continues to be a key strategic market for Hilton, and we’re excited to be further expanding our portfolio in Frankfurt working alongside Allsco Gravenbruch Hotelbetriebsgesellschaft mbH. This signing marks our ninth hotel in this major business and transport hub under four of our market-leading brands, demonstrating wide-ranging traveler demand with more than 10 million overnight stays in the city last year alone. With the announcement of this impressive countryside property featuring a variety of facilities for both leisure and business travelers, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more guests to Frankfurt.”

Moris Mashali, managing director, Allsco Gravenbruch Hotelbetriebsgesellschaft mbH, said, “We are delighted to once again be working alongside Hilton to write the next chapter in the history of this unique historic property, and we are excited to bring all our ideas together to make the hotel even better for our guests. This will include making further progress on our environmental commitments and making our hotel even more accessible for guests. Whether staying with us for a conference, wedding, event, or leisure break, the hotel offers something for everyone, and the fantastic group of team members ensure that every guest feels at home during their stay.”

The hotel, which will undergo a renovation across all rooms and public areas over the coming months while the hotel continues to operate, has elements that date back over 400 years. As early as 1586, a house was located on the site where the hotel stands, and over time a hunting lodge was also added, with the hotel becoming a destination for Frankfurt’s nobility during the late 19th century.

The hotel is situated within a 15-minute drive from some of the city’s most frequented locations, including the city center, main train station, and Frankfurt International Airport. The location provides ease for travelers who want to explore, while also giving access to gardens and a lake.

As well as being equipped to host conferences and events with its 18 meeting spaces, including two ballrooms and an executive lounge, the hotel has a range of leisure and spa facilities, including indoor and outdoor pools, multiple saunas, seven treatment rooms, a gym, two tennis courts, and a children’s playground. The hotel also has four restaurants.

Hilton Frankfurt Gravenbruch will join Hilton’s Frankfurt portfolio, which already includes Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Hilton Frankfurt Airport, DoubleTree by Hilton Frankfurt Niederrad, Hampton by Hilton Frankfurt City Centre East, Hampton by Hilton Frankfurt City Centre Messe, Hampton by Hilton Frankfurt Airport, Hilton Garden Inn Frankfurt City Centre, and Hilton Garden Inn Frankfurt Airport.