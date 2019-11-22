Hilton Loyalty Members Can Now Use Their Points for Lyft Rides

McLean, Va. — In a Hilton and Lyft first, Hilton Honors members can now redeem their points on Lyft ride credits—further integrating the travel experience and rewards for everyday activities. The latest feature gives Hilton Honors members yet another way to connect their daily lives and brings value, flexibility, and personalization beyond the walls of Hilton’s 17 hotel brands.

At HiltonHonorsLyft.com, members can select a fixed amount of points they’d like to redeem in exchange for Lyft credits in increments ranging from $10 to $100. If they haven’t already, members can link their accounts to start earning points on rides in the U.S. and select cities in Canada.

Along with the new redemption feature, Hilton Honors introduced in-app functionality that allows members to request a Lyft ride within the Hilton Honors app during their hotel stay, with their hotel location automatically populating as the pickup location. Through the Hilton Honors app, guests can select a room and use Digital key, and the Lyft functionality further boosts this connectivity for members. Through Hilton’s expanded partnership with Lyft, loyalty members can also redeem Hilton Honors points for Lyft credits and gift them to friends or family this holiday season.

“We’ve seen tremendous engagement from this partnership. Since we launched in May, our members have earned millions of points with Lyft,” said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head of customer engagement, loyalty, and partnerships at Hilton. “As the only partnership of its kind where Hilton Honors members can not only earn, but now redeem points for virtually all rides, we’re pleased to introduce the new redemption feature to allow members more flexibility with their Points and to continue the momentum of our evolving partnership.”

The share of U.S. adults that uses ridesharing services has more than doubled since 2015. That’s why Hilton Honors and Lyft launched an exclusive partnership this past May to provide members the control, connectivity, and personalization they increasingly want in their everyday lives and when they’re on the road.

“Lyft and Hilton Honors are dedicated to providing a seamless experience and benefit that travelers crave,” said Jon Alferness, vice president of growth at Lyft. “By introducing program enhancements through our partnership, we hope to encourage travelers to bring us along wherever they travel, whether down the road or across the country.”

The Lyft partnership joins an array of other ways Hilton Honors members can spend points, including hotel stays at nearly 6,000 hotels across the Hilton portfolio of brands and music, culinary, sports, and culture-oriented packages via the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform.