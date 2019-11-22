San Francisco’s Hotel Bijou Completes Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO — Hotel Bijou, a 1920s-style boutique hotel near downtown San Francisco, announced the completion of its property renovation, which includes new furnishings, décor, and amenities while maintaining its historical characteristics. A landmark San Francisco hotel originally built in 1914, Hotel Bijou has 65 guestrooms, each named after an acclaimed movie filmed in the city.

“Hotel Bijou celebrates San Francisco’s unique history and architecture while providing modern comforts and exceptional hospitality,” said Kunal Sikand, proprietor of Hotel Bijou. “We are a vibrant hub for travelers and locals seeking comfortable accommodations, inspiring food options, and direct access to all the city has to offer. We are confident this youthful rebirth will excite our existing guests and speak to explorers seeking fresh, new experiences within the heart of San Francisco.”

Hotel Bijou’s comprehensive renovation includes all-new furniture added to each guestroom and numerous design upgrades throughout the property, including new king, queen and double-sized beds and mattresses, carpet with a marbled design, improved lighting, refreshed corridor paneling, decorative throw pillows, and luxury linens. Hotel Bijou’s art deco theme is continued throughout its rooms, including bronze touches on furniture, new drapes, and ornate jewel-shaped mirrors. Hotel Bijou’s hallways are now lit with crystal-adorned lamps and decorated with an eclectic collection of contemporary artworks, from creative portraits to Hollywood glamour-style photos that complement the hotel’s décor.

In addition to its interior design upgrades, Hotel Bijou introduced a variety of new amenities for visitors to enhance their stay such as the Fitness in a Bag program, which offers the opportunity to exercise anywhere in the city with a tote full of dumbbells, resistance bands, a yoga mat, water, towels, and running routes that follow those of the San Francisco Marathon. Hotel Bijou can also arrange private sessions with professional fitness instructors to lead workouts, depending on availability.

Guests can also book in-room spa treatments. New bath and shower products from Gilchrist & Soames have been added to guestrooms, as well as premium channels on high-definition televisions. Additionally, the property offers guests personalized concierge service and exclusive access to a daily breakfast buffet.

Gibson, the property’s restaurant and bar, is located on the hotel’s ground floor and offers a new supper club dining experience. Gibson is designed to encourage sharing, community, and conviviality as visitors dine family-style, choosing from a menu of expertly prepared yet approachable interpretations of French-inspired cuisine with a minor Italian influence. Gibson’s Chef Louis Maldonado has Michelin-starred recognition, was awarded the “Rising Star Chef” distinction by the San Francisco Chronicle and StarChefs, and was named a contestant on the 11th season of Bravo’s Emmy and James Beard Award-nominated “Top Chef” in 2013. The restaurant’s beverage program, directed by Adam Chapman, is chef-driven and enlightens diners with innovative and delicate flavor profiles infused with locally forged ingredients.

Hotel Bijou is near shopping in Union Square and Westfield San Francisco Centre, public transportation and the Cable Car stop on Powell Street, Chase Center, and the Moscone Center.

A family-owned and operated property, Hotel Bijou was purchased in 2008 by Happy and Renu Sikand. Today their sons, Kunal and his brother, Aalok, are taking the reins of the business.