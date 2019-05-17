Hilton Honors and Lyft Form a New Loyalty Partnership

MCLEAN, Va.—This week, Hilton Honors announced a partnership with transportation network Lyft. The new program will now allow more than 89 million Hilton Honors members to earn points when they ride with Lyft throughout the United States and select cities in Canada. Later this year, members will also be able to redeem Hilton Honors points for Lyft credits—a first for the hospitality industry.

By linking their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts, members will automatically earn points for rides. The partnership offers members another way to earn points they can use toward free room nights at more than 5,700 Hilton hotels and resorts worldwide, shopping on Amazon, and other experiences.

According to both companies, this partnership will expand beyond earning and redeeming points and will look to improve the customer journey for travelers through digital products, new categories, and experiences.

“Today marks day one of this first of its kind partnership. Allowing members to earn points on Lyft rides is just the start,” said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head of customer engagement, loyalty, and partnerships at Hilton. “We look forward to working with Lyft and finding even more ways to evolve the partnership, offering greater flexibility and more useful, relevant ways to engage with our members when they’re traveling and in their everyday lives at home.”

Hilton Honors members will earn three points per $1 spent on rides and two points per $1 on shared rides, for a total of up to $10,000 in spend per year. Later this year, members will be able to redeem their points for Lyft credits, too. Nearly 90 percent of Hilton hotels in the United States and Canada are located in areas that Lyft operates.

“From the very beginning, the hospitality sector has inspired much of the innovation that is at the core of Lyft’s business,” said David Baga, Lyft chief business officer. “Together with Hilton, we’re excited to make the travel journey more rewarding than ever through our unique, integrated loyalty program—bringing benefits to our riders that they can’t find anywhere else.”