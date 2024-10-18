Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort Completes Renovation

MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort recently completed its multi-million-dollar renovation, including transformed public spaces, guestrooms, a dining experience, and more. Part of the North Beach Resort Historic District, the boutique-style property is celebrating a decade as part of the Hilton’s portfolio and, with an approach to its recent renovations, continuing to pay homage to its history, which dates back to 1951.

“This resort has served as an iconic destination in Mid-Beach Miami for more than 70 years and as we approached our renovation program, we placed a very special, careful emphasis on preserving our history while continuing to evolve the ways we embody Miami’s vibrant spirit,” said Didier Quintana, general manager of Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort. “Our renovation focused on capturing the essence of what sets Miami apart from the rest of the world while honoring the resort’s timeless charm and enduring legacy. We are excited to share the result with our guests and look forward to continuing to provide the backdrop for unforgettable vacation memories.”

Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort has a neutral color palette paired with layered patterns and pops of colors to exemplify a modern tropical aesthetic. The lobby has been reimagined with contemporary décor, furniture, and lighting fixtures. These enhancements extend through the resort’s hallways and meeting spaces.

Known for its outdoor pool deck and third-floor terrace pool, the resort has also freshened up its outdoor amenities, including cabanas and daybeds, new foliage, and wood panel flooring in place of what was previously AstroTurf.

The renovations continue with a complete transformation of the resort’s 231 rooms and suites. All accommodations include a modern tropical ambiance, including updated lighting fixtures, new furnishings, and curated décor. Updated carpeting has a mix of bold and muted hues that reflect Miami Beach.

In addition, the resort’s dining destination has a new look and feel, along with an updated menu. A nod to the resort’s original name, the Allison Restaurant & Bar has been transformed with the addition of foliage and assorted tile accents. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant celebrates the city’s multicultural heritage blending traditional Latin favorites with seafood dishes, including new menu additions. Additionally, the dining destination has an array of new signature cocktails. Whether dining indoors or outdoors on the covered patio, guests can order dishes while overlooking the Atlantic coastline. Poolside and beachside services are also available.