LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of four new Garner properties, extending the brand’s presence across the United Kingdom and Europe. Launched in August 2023, Garner occupies the midscale conversion space, offering owners flexibility and guests a distinct experience. With a focus on simplicity, the brand has seen global growth, with 76 properties signed in the first half of 2024 alone, with 58 of those coming to IHG’s Europe market.

Interest in conversion opportunities continues to grow, reflecting the growing demand for access to IHG’s enterprise platform, including its revenue-generating systems, marketing program, loyalty program, and efficiencies. In the first half of 2024, IHG saw a record amount of conversion activity globally, representing 41 percent of openings and 55 percent of signings.

Willemijn Geels, vice president, development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted by the rapid expansion of Garner and the interest shown by our partners in this exciting new brand. We know our owners seek stronger returns on investments with an ability to reduce pre-opening costs by quickly moving to operational and now-open status, which is exactly what our newest brand, Garner, delivers.

“As with all conversion opportunities, Owners also benefit from a quicker access to IHG’s enterprise, including our digital capabilities, global sales organization, and award-winning distribution systems and loyalty program, IHG One Rewards. We also know many travelers increasingly value straightforward; no-fuss stays that help them get on with their journeys. We look forward to welcoming guests to the first Garner properties to open in Europe in the coming months.”

United Kingdom and Ireland

Garner Hotel Reading Centre is set to open in late 2024, following a refurbishment in partnership with Nilvip Hotels. The 53-room hotel will be in Reading, providing access to the city’s commercial hubs, shopping districts, and transport links, making it a choice for both business and leisure travelers.

Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury is scheduled to open later in 2024, featuring 80 guestrooms in partnership with KRO Hospitality. Situated near the M6 motorway, this hotel will offer access to travelers exploring the Northwest of England.

Northern Europe

Garner’s expansion is highlighted by the addition of more than 50 hotels in Germany, as part of a long-term agreement with NOVUM Hospitality signed in April 2024. These properties, converted from NOVUM Hospitality’s Yggotel, Select Hotels, and Novum hotel brands, will begin opening later this year, with some of the first locations set to include Hamburg (Garner Hotel Hamburg Nord), Mannheim (Garner Hotel Mannheim City), and Berlin (Garner Hotel Berlin – Mitte).

As part of the same agreement with NOVUM Hospitality, Garner will also debut in Austria’s capital Vienna, with a 106-room hotel, and in Maastricht in the Netherlands with a 165-room hotel.

Since April, an additional Garner property has been signed in Germany, again with NOVUM Hospitality, a 245-room new-build property set to come to Hamburg’s Usedomstrasse.

Southern Europe

Garner will debut in Turkey with a 126-room property in Istanbul, slated to open in 2025. Located near the International Istanbul Airport, the hotel will cater to transient travelers, offering access to the airport. The signing, in partnership with FRT Turizm and support by AB Consulting led by Ahmet Bilgin, reflects Garner’s appeal in one of IHG’s growth markets.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers, Garner provides locations, secure accommodations, and 24/7 refreshments at the Garner Shop.

Since its launch in August 2023, Garner has expanded its global presence, with 79 properties signed in markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Turkey, with four already open.