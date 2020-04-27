5 Creative Deployment of Staff

A new trend now taking shape, says Weir, is what she likes to call “creative solutions to get hours.” This involves thinking outside the box and employees’ job descriptions to keep them on the payroll. “Examples include having maintenance staff replant flower beds and repaint the facility, and having sales staff research different prospects to approach when the crisis passes—things you might normally put on the back burner.”

Weir says these five strategies she describes paint a picture of an industry striving to take care of its people. “It’s heartbreaking on so many levels to see what’s happening in our industry at this challenging time, but, at the same time, it’s also heartwarming to see how connected we are. After all, we are an industry of people taking care of people, so it’s our duty and responsibility to take the best care of our associates as we can during this time.”

