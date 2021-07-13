Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Completing Expansion Fall 2021

CHEROKEE, North Carolina—Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, is set to complete its four-year expansion project this fall. The $250 million development, which broke ground in June 2018, includes a new 725-room hotel tower, 83,000 square foot convention space, and new food and beverage offerings.

“We are thrilled to see this project come to completion and to be able to offer our guests new amenities and offerings,” said Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “This expansion has been an integral component to our property and community’s growth and helps us further show that Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is truly a destination that is unlike any other in the Carolinas. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors to see the results of this project.”

The Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort

Becoming the resort’s fourth hotel tower, The Cherokee will welcome guests this fall. Located adjacent to the brand-new convention center, the 19-story tower will feature 725 guestrooms and seven suites with a color palette that has accents of burnt sienna, golden, and charcoal gray, along with a mix of eucalyptus and walnut woods.

The aesthetic is also in the two-story lobby. A 30-foot registration desk made of onyx stone sits in front of a walnut-slatted wood design, lit to create an abstract representation of the Smoky Mountains. A 50-seat lobby bar and lounge has a sky blue marble wall with cascading bottles of wine.

Located on the second floor is the tower’s terrace pool, which has a fitness center. Offering a private entrance to the pool are two 800-square-foot hospitality suites complete with full kitchens.

The Cherokee Convention Center

The resort will also open an 83,000 square foot meetings and conventions space, more than tripling the current rentable convention space at Harrah’s Cherokee. The three-level expansion offers a variety of meeting spaces for both small and large groups. With a 32,000 square foot ballroom, the Cherokee Convention Center also has a pre-function ballroom, 26 meeting spaces, and exhibition hall.

The Book

In partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill, The Book opened in March 2021, offering a sports betting experience. Featuring a 90-foot screen, chairs with USB charging ports, and full beverage service, The Book gives sports fans Las Vegas-style gaming in western North Carolina.

Groups looking for sports viewing experiences can use the upper deck, which offers a seating area and panoramic views of the screens or reserve one of the three private Fan Caves highlighted by an 85” HDTV, two 43” 4K TVs, and access to betting stations.

WSOP Poker Room

Opened September 2020, the 34-table World Series of Poker (WSOP) Poker Room offers eight-handed cash games. The non-smoking room features 85 spots and is open daily.

Myst Bar

Myst Bar offers guests a traditional casino bar experience. Opened in January 2021, the location has both bar and lounge seating with high-definition TVs for sports viewing as well as live music every weekend. Guests can enjoy a variety classic cocktails as well as a selection of draft and bottled beers.

Wicked Weed

Opened in April 2021 of this year, Wicked Weed Brewpub offers a menu of local craft beers and ciders from the popular Wicked Weed Brewery located in Asheville. The 1,200 square foot restaurant features a 36-seat main bar, a walk-up tasting bar, and a stage for live entertainment.

Complementing the selection of 24 craft beers is a menu of traditional brewery fare curated by Executive Chef Kayla Snipes. From the poutine with crispy fries, mushroom gravy, and fried cheese curds to the hickory nut gap bratwurst with caramelized onion, pineapple citrus slaw, and Lusty Monk mustard, guests will find the pairing for their beer, cider, cocktail, or wine.