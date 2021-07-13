Best Western Opens Five Hotels Across the United States and Canada

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has opened five hotels, three of which are in the United States and two in Canada. The hotels are under the Best Western Premier, GLō, and SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western brands.

Best Western Premier Arberdeen Kamloops

Best Western Hotels & Resorts opened the newly renovated Best Western Premier Aberdeen Kamloops in Kamloops, British Columbia. Newly renovated, the hotel has been designed to deliver the ambiance and services signature to the Best Western Premier brand.

Inspired by the natural landscape of Kamloops, the hotel has redesigned its lobby to deliver a refreshing atmosphere and updated its 78 guestrooms and suites. The guestrooms have detailed finishes, linens, and amenities including flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and in-room coffee and tea makers. With the hotel’s amenities, guests can grab food at the hotel’s on-site steak house—Twisted Olive—known for its twists on the classic steakhouse experience; relax in the indoor sauna; enjoy the pool and waterslide; or take advantage of the fitness center.

Best Western Premier Aberdeen Kamloops is located near many of the area’s parks, including Riverside Park, McArthur Island Park, Kenna Cartwright Park, Pioneer Park and Beach, Peterson Creek Nature Park, and Roche Lake Provincial Park. Summer guests can golf at Tobiano Golf Course, The Dunes at Kamloops, and Kamloops Golf & Country Club, while winter guests can ski and snowboard at Sun Peaks. The hotel is also near several family attractions, including BIG Little Science Centre, Canada Games Aquatic Centre, Cliffside Climbing Gym, EXIT Kamloops Escape Games, and Falcon Lanes Bowling.

“We’re excited to introduce the renovated Best Western Premier Aberdeen Kamloops and to showcase the modern features and amenities that are part of the Best Western Premier experience,” said Ashley Mendonca, general manager at the Best Western Premier Aberdeen Kamloops. “After a long day of outdoor adventures or business meetings, our exceptional hotel offers guests the perfect place to relax and unwind during their stay in Kamloops.”

GLō Best Western Savannah-Gateway I-95, Georgia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ GLō brand continues to grow with the opening of the GLō Best Western Savannah-Gateway I-95, Georgia. A boutique hotel brand, GLō is designed for connected travelers who are looking for a modern and seamless hotel experience, without having to compromise on service.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the opening of our latest GLō hotel in Savannah, as the brand serves as a perfect match for the city’s lifestyle and personality,” said LeBlanc. “Just as the city of Savannah has an authentic Southern charm with an edgy twist, GLō offers the warm hospitality and comforts of home, but with an energetic and innovative atmosphere that is uniquely it’s own. Savannah is a go-to destination for leisure and business travelers alike, and GLō offers the modern amenities and services to both energize and relax travelers while they’re on the road.”

GLō Best Western Savannah-Gateway features 63 guestrooms, which are designed to help guests relax with Serta beds, in-room workstations, and space-saving bathrooms with bath amenities. The lobby and common areas feature pops of color, lighting elements, and tech-centric amenities. The hotel also provides guests with personal comforts and modern amenities including hot breakfasts, a fitness center, and a sundry shop.

Located nearby to Savannah’s hubs and attractions, guests are a short drive to historic Savannah and within minutes of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Tanger Outlets Mall, Tybee Island, Hilton Head Island, and golf courses. The GLō Best Western Savannah-Gateway I-95 is also within close proximity to several businesses, such as Gulfstream, Georgia Pacific, Colonial Group, Georgia Ports, and International Paper.

“We are thrilled to join Best Western’s leading boutique brand—GLō,” said Mehul Sheth, general manager of the GLō Best Western Savannah-Gateway I-95. “The South is known for providing superior hospitality, and we are confident that this fresh and energized hotel

will shine bright in Savannah, delivering an exceptional guest experience for leisure and business travelers both.”

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Highland Poughkeepsie

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Highland Poughkeepsie has opened its doors in Highland, New York. The hotel features 44 interior-facing guestrooms, 12 of which are suites, each with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Highland Poughkeepsie also offers bus, truck, and RV parking, complimentary breakfast, and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Highland Poughkeepsie is a welcomed addition to our rapidly-growing SureStay Hotels brand,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “Guests will appreciate a comfortable stay and warm service, at an affordable value.”

The property’s location is nearby the area’s education institutions including Vassar College, Marist College, State University of New York, and the Culinary Institute of America, as well as nearby attractions such as the Home of Franklin D Roosevelt National Historic Site

and home of the first presidential library, Mohonk Preserve, Mohonk Mountain House, the Catskill Mountains, and Walkway Over the Hudson.

“We are committed to providing our guests with the value and amenities they want in a hotel stay—free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast, and quality customer service,” said Robert Vellos, regional manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Highland Poughkeepsie. “Travelers visiting the Poughkeepsie area will feel right at home in our comfortable and spacious rooms.”

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, has joined the SureStay Plus brand. The hotel completed a $1.5 million renovation in 2019 and features 192 guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. Guests can use the 24-hour fitness center, the onsite restaurant and bar “The Foundry,” the hotel’s outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, and free WiFi.

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley also has more than 13,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, including the Hanover Grande Ballroom with 6,480 total square feet and three divisible sections, several smaller meeting rooms, two boardrooms, a hospitality suite, nightclub available for private parties, and outdoor space on the three-acre lawn and outdoor gazebo.

“Although the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley has been a member of the Best Western brand for several years, we’re excited for their guests to experience the excellent comfort, value, and service that are hallmarks of being a SureStay Plus hotel,” said Rob Mentnech. “Visitors to the Lehigh Valley will enjoy this new and superior hotel experience.”

The property’s located near Lehigh Valley attractions. The property is near the art, culture, and educational programs at ArtsQuest, the 10-acre SteelStacks campus, and The Banana Factory arts complex; the landmarks, shops, and restaurants in historic downtown Bethlehem; the Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino; Crayola Experience; Dutch Springs lake and recreation area; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom amusement and waterpark; Lehigh Valley IronPigs stadium; PPL Center sports arena; Blue Mountain Ski Resort; Lehigh Valley Wine Trail; and educational institutions Lehigh University, Moravian College, Lafayette College, DeSales University, Cedar Crest College, and Muhlenberg College.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the fast-growing SureStay Plus brand, the perfect choice for those who like to travel simply and casually,” said Kathi Lansinger, director of room sales for the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities, including a complimentary breakfast and high-speed internet throughout the hotel.”

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Niagara Falls Ontario

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Niagara Falls Ontario has opened its doors. The interior corridor hotel has 132 guestrooms with televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Niagara Falls Ontario offers a fitness center; an indoor heated pool; two electric vehicle chargers; a business center with printing, scanning, and faxing; complimentary breakfast; and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Niagara Falls Ontario provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Mentnech. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to the breathtaking Niagara Falls area to this new and superior hotel experience.”

The property is located in the heart of Niagara Falls, within walking distance of local attractions such as Fallsview Casino and Clifton Hill’s Street of Fun by the Falls. Convention attendees will appreciate the hotel’s close proximity to the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

“We’re proud of our beautifully renovated hotel and look forward to guests experiencing our updated features, outstanding value, and friendly service while staying in the Niagara Falls area,” said David Aucoin, president and co-owner of DM Hospitality Inc.”

“We are committed to providing our guests with the amenities they look for in a hotel stay—free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, a delicious complimentary breakfast, and quality customer care,” added Mandeep Sahi, Aucoin’s business partner and co-owner of DM Hospitality.