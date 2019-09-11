Toronto – Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Four Seasons global fitness advisor, Harley Pasternak, have teamed up to create a comprehensive video series giving guests access to fitness routines and tips at the touch of a button. Designed specifically for Four Seasons, the video series has been designed to help with five of the most common fitness challenges experienced by travelers. Harley’s expertise is showcased in more than 20 supporting how-to videos, featuring exercises that Pasternak has exclusively curated for each routine.

Whether fighting jet lag or trying to maintain regular exercise while traveling, the videos focus on simple and effective exercises that provide guests the tools and inspiration to work out in a hotel gym, outdoors on the property, or even in the comfort of their hotel room.

“As wonderful and fulfilling as travel can be, it also brings with it a unique set of challenges, especially when it comes to personal fitness,” says Christian Clerc, president, worldwide hotel operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “When we talk to our guests, they tell us that fitness is among their top passions. Yet we also know that it’s difficult for them to stick to a routine or find time while on the go.”

Clerc continues, “Whether you are looking to confidently explore the hotel gym, or spend time outdoors discovering Four Seasons beautiful properties – a great hotel workout is often closer than we think.”

“We’re all time-starved, and finding time to work out and stay active is often a huge challenge – especially when traveling,” says Harley Pasternak, Four Seasons global fitness advisor. “But travel can be the best time to get active and when our bodies need it most, whether we’re exploring a new destination or shaking off that jet lag.”

Pasternak continues, “As someone who knows all about leading a busy lifestyle, I’m excited to partner with Four Seasons to create a series of fitness videos aimed at inspiring their guests to stay fit and active when they’re traveling. From the fitness center or hotel room, lush gardens or sunny beaches, these videos aim to empower Four Seasons guests to get active, take advantage of their new surroundings, and ultimately feel their very best.”