PM Hotel Group Assumes Management of Airlie Hotel

Chevy Chase, Md.- PM Hotel Group has been selected to manage Airlie, a historic hotel and meeting facility in Warrenton, Virginia.

Located 45 minutes outside of Washington, D.C., Airlie is set on 300 acres of rolling hills. A member of Historic Hotels of America, today Airlie features 22,000 square feet of meeting space and 120 cottages and guest rooms set within a village atmosphere.

Airlie is considered the birthplace of Earth Day where the idea was first conceived, even featuring a working organic farm on the grounds, growing and harvesting 10,000 pounds of produce annually. Offering a variety of distinct venues, including lush gardens and the historic Airlie House, the property also features the Airlie LOVEwork, an original art piece made from 95 percent recycled materials that embodies the notion that ‘love is at the heart of every Virginia vacation.’

“Airlie is such a unique, historic property, and we are thrilled to have been selected to manage and expand Airlie’s offerings,” said PM Hotel Group president, Joseph Bojanowski. “From weddings and meetings, to corporate retreats and weekend getaways, the energy and people that connect through the Airlie experience are the heart of what makes this so special.”

