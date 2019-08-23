NEW YORK – The Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC) has launched a new nonprofit foundation that will direct the educational, philanthropic and research initiatives of the hotel industry – among the city’s most crucial sectors – into programs that promote the health and vitality of the hotel business and its employees.

The HANYC Foundation will administer and amplify charitable activities, including awarding scholarships funded by its annual Red Carpet Hospitality Gala. It will also seek to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through research and educational initiatives.

Baccarat Hotel general manager Hermann Elger, a hotelier with more than 25 years of global and New York City experience in the luxury hotel business, will serve as Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role in helping to lead the Hotel Association’s charitable efforts,” Elger said. “The foundation’s focus will be building scholarship programs, philanthropic outreach and aligning partnerships to promote initiatives that support and enhance our industry.”

Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO, HANYC, added, “The Foundation will provide us with an important vehicle not only to direct the philanthropic endeavors of our membership but also for critical growth and research initiatives aimed at strengthening hotels in New York City and beyond.”

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. has a membership comprising 280 of the finest hotels in New York City, representing more nearly 80,000 rooms and 50,000 employees.