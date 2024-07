LODGING Editor-in-Chief Dennis Nessler and a trio of hotel executives discuss the increasing role of data in the procurement process and its overall impact. The group also addressed ongoing trends and current conditions within the lodging industry procurement landscape, and offered their projections for the future.

Fill out the form below to view the latest Virtual Roundtable Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Phone Company (Required) Job Title (Required) Type of Business (Required) Hotel or Other type of Lodging (100+ Rooms) Hotel or Other type of Lodging (Less than 100 Rooms) Investor/Owner Management Company Academic Institution/Education Architecture/Engineering Firm Association Construction Consultant/Analyst Design Firm Financial or Real Estate Service Hotel Developer Purchasing Form Media Sales, Marketing or Public Relations Services Trade Supplier or Distributer Other Country (Required) Zip Code Δ