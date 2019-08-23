Colorado Springs Marriott Completes $15M Renovation

Colorado Springs, Col. – The Colorado Springs Marriott has completed a $15 million renovation centered upon upgrades to room design, the fitness center and conference area. In partnership with Wright Heerema Architects, a Chicago-based architectural and design firm, the Colorado Springs Marriott’s new interior design is inspired by the Garden of the Gods, an attraction for foreign and national tourists and landmark for locals.

The interior renovation touches on all spaces in the hotel, bringing them up to current Marriott MC2 interior design standards and influenced by the local Garden of the Gods and surrounding mineral springs at the foot of Pikes Peak. The new design seeks to create an environment that showcases a synthesis of pattern, texture, contrast and custom artwork.

Guest rooms have been refreshed, and conference areas have been updated with contemporary finishes creating an environment for new ideas and perspectives to offer an engaging setting for corporate meetings as well as an enjoyable experience for private travel.

Built in 1987, the Colorado Springs Marriott and Conference Center is the area’s only full-service Marriott. With 309 guest rooms, including 36 suites, the hotel features 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including 15 meeting rooms, in addition to an outdoor courtyard with seasonal Pavilion, The Ascent restaurant and bar, concierge lounge, great room lobby, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and a Starbucks. For weddings and social events, the hotel’s Rocky Mountain Ballroom seats up to 600 guests and Aspen Leaf event space seats up to 160 guests.

The Ascent is led by new executive chef Jason Miller, a former instructor at Paragon Culinary School. He previously worked at the Wyndham Mining Exchange, Whole Foods Market and The Blue Star. Miller is focused on bringing locally sourced foods to the menu. He will integrate more Colorado micro-brews into tap options.

Located near Pikes Peak, the hotel can serve as a home base for outdoor enthusiasts on climbing or hiking excursions, with scenic trails close by for outdoor adventures.