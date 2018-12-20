This Week’s Comings & Goings

Chip Rogers is succeeding Katherine Lugar as president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Rogers has been president and CEO of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) since 2014, where he grew overall membership by 30 percent and revenue by 62 percent.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

As vice president of operations for HP Hotels, David Rosenberg is responsible for daily operations of the company’s portfolio. Rosenberg has over 20 years of industry experience, holding senior management positions with Interstate Hotels and Resorts and Nobel Investment Group. He was most recently vice president of operations for Winegardner and Hammons.

Shannon Colbert joined Endeavor Hospitality earlier this year and is now managing revenue generation and management for the group’s properties as vice president of sales and marketing. Before Endeavor Hospitality, Colbert was director of sales and marketing for Hazens Group, Pyramid Hotels, for 5 years.

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, co-founder, president and chief scientist of IDeaS Revenue Solutions, was named to the board of the Leland C. and Mary M. Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship (PIHE) at Cornell University’s S.C. College of Business Hotel School. Along with his role leading IDeaS, Mehrotra is a noted author, speaker and innovator in the fields of predictive analytics, forecasting and dynamic-price optimization.

Viceroy Hotels and Resorts has promoted Nienke Oosting to general manager of the Viceroy Chicago. Oosting started at the Viceroy Chicago in 2017 as hotel manager. From 2008 to 2016, she grew from housekeeping manager to hotel manager at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

Kerrington Hing is general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. Hing’s responsibilities include overseeing hotel management, guest experience, and daily operations for the property. Hing was recently the general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Park City for over 7 years.

Kevin Ellis is now the general manager of the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, Calif. When Ellis joined the Hyatt Monterey team in 2015, he served as general manager and was promoted to hotel manager in 2017. The promotion to general manager follows Ellis’s 18-year career with Hyatt Hotels.

NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC, has named Shakir Hussain general manager of Hotel Indigo Mount Pleasant, located just a few minutes from Charleston, S.C. Hussain has two decades of hospitality experience in management positions, most recently serving as area director of operations for SMS Lodging in Miami, Fla.

Greystone Hotels has announced that Sherry Michelson will manage all sales, events, and catering services as director of sales and catering for the Hotel Los Gatos. Prior to the Hotel Los Gatos, Michelson was senior group sales & events manager for the Hyatt Carmel Highlands. Before hospitality, Michelson helped found the company Corporate Fairs, Inc.

Christopher Smith is managing culinary programs for The Allison Inn & Spa boutique resort in Willamette Valley, Ore., as executive chef. Smith is responsible for on-site restaurant JORY and culinary operations for the Allison Spa Café. Previously, Smith worked for chef Bobby Moore at the Barking Frog at Willows Lodge for 6 years.

Kevin Baker will develop a Caribbean-American culinary concept for the Steelpan restaurant – opening in January 2019 – as restaurant chef for the Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. Prior to his new position, Baker was executive sous chef for The Foundry on Pompano Beach, Fla., and has worked in many restaurants throughout the state.

Crowne Plaza North Augusta, S.C., welcomes Vince Johnson to oversee wine, cocktail, and beverage offerings as food and beverage manager. Johnson’s responsibilities include managing all restaurant outlets, including a wood-fire grill restaurant, lobby bar, and rooftop bar, as well as catering and in-room dining services.

Luciano Sperduto has been promoted from assistant director to director of food and beverage for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Sperduto has spent 15 years at the property, and has helped open several of the hotel’s restaurants and assisted in starting the annual food and wine festival.

The Hotel Association of New York City is welcoming 11 new members to the existing board of directors: Kaizad Charna; Hermann Elger; Christopher Elko; Marlene Poynder; John Rubino; David Salcfas; Joanna Sanchez; Merav Segev; Marc Sternagel; Becky Hubbard; and Charmaine Stafford. Sternagel, Hubbard, and Stafford will also be on the executive committee.

