NEW YORK—In a show of goodwill to thousands of workers affected by the government shutdown, the Hotel Association of New York City announced it will provide free hotel rooms to furloughed federal workers who need to travel to New York City for personal emergencies during the shutdown.

“As a leading hospitality voice for New York City, we don’t want to see anyone who needs to be here turned away because of financial hardships created by the government shutdown. Whether it’s a family situation or a health issue that requires people to travel to the city, we will do what we can to provide accommodations on a limited basis to those in dire need,” said Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City.

Affected federal workers in personal emergency situations interested in applying for a free hotel stay should send an email explaining their circumstances with subject, “GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ROOM APPLICATION” to sandy@hanyc.org.