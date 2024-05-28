THE VILLAGES, Florida—Hampton Inn & Suites Lady Lake/The Villages has recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation. Led by Florida Hotel Renovations, the project began in late 2023 and includes new contemporary flooring, furniture, lighting, and décor throughout all guestrooms and communal spaces, including the lobby and dining area.

“Hampton Inn & Suites Lady Lake/The Villages takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said General Manager Jason Villers. “These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of the Hampton by Hilton brand, and we are thrilled to share our all-new refreshed look with our guests.”

Owned by Liberty Group and managed by McKibbon Hospitality, the pet-friendly Hampton Inn & Suites Lady Lake/The Villages offers amenities including hot breakfast, WiFi, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool with parking, and an EV charging station. Each guestroom includes an HDTV, mini-fridge, and microwave, as well as a workstation and ergonomic chair.

Catering to business and leisure travelers, as well as residents and visitors of The Villages, Hampton Inn & Suites Lady Lake/The Villages is located off Highway 301. In addition to the shops, restaurants, and parks within nearby Lake Sumter Landing, guests have access to the Historic Spanish Springs Town Square and golf courses.