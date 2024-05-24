Value-Oriented Brand Opens a New Heartland Location

SureStay Plus by Best Western Corydon | Corydon, Indiana

The newly renovated SureStay Plus by Best Western Corydon welcomes guests to an Indiana community that is near attractions such as Squire Boone Caverns, Marengo Cave (a U.S. National Landmark), Turtle Run Winery, Corydon Capital State Historic Site, and Hayswood Nature Reserve. Offering guests a comfortable stay in a property with quality and character, the new SureStay houses well-appointed guestrooms complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, mini-fridges, and other amenities travelers have come to expect. Property highlights include an elegantly redesigned lobby, colorful and vibrant exterior, split-wing layout that optimizes privacy, and a renovated outdoor pool (opening later this year). SureStay Plus by Best Western Corydon also offers free wireless Internet, a complimentary business center, 24-hour fitness facilities, and complimentary hot breakfast as part of its brand-standard amenities.

At First Glance