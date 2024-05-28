InnSpire and Optii Solutions Form Strategic Partnership

STOCKHOLM and WASHINGTON, D.C.—InnSpire announced a strategic partnership with Optii Solutions to increase hotel staff productivity and minimize costs. Optii leverages machine learning and predictive intelligence to automate and enhance hotel housekeeping, maintenance, service delivery, and operations management.

InnSpire’s new integration with Optii has been implemented at The Don CeSar, a resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The deployment combines both platforms to optimize both guest service and satisfaction while enhancing operational efficiency.

InnSpire’s guest journey platform includes advanced InnSpire.ONE AI-powered guest service solutions, as well as mobile check-in, digital key access, casting, connected guestroom TV, and an in-room digital entertainment ecosystem. By integrating with Optii’s AI Smart Concierge solution, The Don CeSar can automate guest requests, assign the appropriate staff member, and track delivery.

This workflow enables efficient management of housekeeping, maintenance, and service requests. By combining these AI-powered solutions, The Don CeSar can deliver personalized guest service. AI-powered automation and communication between staff and guests also help to optimize labor resources and operational efficiencies.

“Our integration with Optii leverages the best of both solutions to deliver more streamlined and efficient operations that result in both happier guests and staff,” said Martin Chevalley, InnSpire’s CEO and co-founder. “As we continue to infuse artificial intelligence into our solutions in a practical way to enhance hotel service and operations for both guest-facing and back-of-house teams, Optii’s solutions will complement our goal of providing the best possible end-to-end solutions for our hotel customers around the globe.”

The Don CeSar currently uses the InnSpire.ONE AI platform for communication, personalized guest interactions, task management, and decision-making. Its AI-powered chat feature curates real-time communications in the brand tone and language, addressing inquiries, offering personalized recommendations, and anticipating guest needs.

Parker Harvey, room division director at The Don CeSar, said, “Our partnership with InnSpire continues to elevate the guest experience at the property in ways we never imagined. The recent integration between InnSpire and Optii extends that level of operational excellence to our staff operations, further supporting our guest service platform by streamlining guest service and maintenance requests and ensuring timely and efficient delivery.”