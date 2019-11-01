Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta-Downtown Completes Renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. – McKibbon Hospitality recently announced that the Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta-Downtown has completed renovating its guestrooms, lobby, dining area, and meeting space. Tampa-based McKibbon Hospitality manages the property.

Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta-Downtown is housed in a historic building listed on the National Register of Historic Places and centrally located in downtown Atlanta. The renovation, which kicked off earlier this year, provided the hotel with a much-needed refresh while still staying true to its historic roots.

Upgrades include fresh paint, new furniture, fixtures, bedding, and drapery throughout all 119 guestrooms and suites. Additionally, the hotel’s lobby and meeting space received new modern furniture and fixtures, including a new front desk. Beam Team, a Georgia-based remodeling construction company, handled the hotel’s all-encompassing renovations.



Advertisement

“We are excited to share that our renovation of the Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta-Downtown is complete, and we welcome guests—new and returning—to come experience the modernized upgrades and thoughtful touches throughout,” said Amanda Sathchakham, the hotel’s general manager, who started in her role in June 2019. “Renovations and stylistic enhancements like this help fuel the hotel’s success and allow us to provide the best possible guest experience, which is always our top priority.”

The hotel also offers flexible meeting space for up to 75 guests, a business center, a fitness center, and daily amenities such as free WiFi, complimentary hot breakfast, and On the Run Breakfast Bags. Popular nearby Atlanta attractions including Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, and the CNN Center are just a short walk away.

Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta-Downtown is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Richmond, Va.