From a yoga session with a side of gratitude to a feast of turkey-stuffed turkey, here are six ways hotels are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2019.

Parade Viewing at Mandarin Oriental, New York

Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season with extravagant floats and the arrival of Santa, and Mandarin Oriental, New York offers up some of the best seats in the house to watch with its birds-eye-view. The hotel is offering guests an in-room viewing experience for the occasion, including a Central Park view room or suite so they can watch the festivities in comfort. The hotel also has a ballroom viewing experience, where guests can see the parade while enjoying face painting, cookie decorating, a photo booth, and light refreshments.

Advertisement

Friendsgiving at Tribute Portfolio Hotels

Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio is bringing back its Friendsgiving package at participating hotels this year. Travelers can enjoy a twist on tradition with a playful holiday experience away from home that includes overnight accommodations, a regionally influenced Thanksgiving meal, and a local, holiday-themed arrival amenity. Many Tribute Portfolio hotels are also offering communal Friendsgiving events complete with immersive crafting workshops that are hosted by local artisan partners. At The Alida in Savannah, Ga., Juliana Lupacchino, a Savannah native and graduate of the Savannah College of Arts and Design, will tap into the nostalgia of finger-painting and pom-pom making as attendees craft and take home a customized ornament to decorate their own tree.

Turkey 7+ Ways at Tulalip Resort Casino

For Thanksgiving 2019, the culinary team at Tulalip Resort Casino in Washington are cooking up several Turkey Day options. At Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar, the Thanksgiving dinner special is a smoked orange-sage roasted turkey dinner with all the fixings. Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse is preparing its annual turkey-stuffed turkey special—a turkey breast stuffed with turkey leg confit. The Draft Sports Bar and Grill is serving a Louisiana-styled Thanksgiving dish of Cajun-spiced turkey sliders. Cedars Café is serving a slow-roasted turkey special with scratch-made turkey gravy. Journeys East will be serving their Jing du-style Peking pork chops special. The Carvery is serving up a hot, open-faced turkey sandwich. Lastly, Chef Lil Miller is preparing an abundant Thanksgiving dinner for Eagles International Buffet that includes tur-duck-en—a turkey stuffed with a duck and a chicken.

Gratitude Yoga at Montage Palmetto Bluff

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., has a packed schedule of programming Thanksgiving week—from the Palmetto Bluff Tree Lighting with a band, shopping, carolers, and food trucks to a complimentary petting zoo and more, including tours of Wilson Village, part of the Palmetto Bluff community, on a horse-drawn hay wagon. On Thanksgiving day, guests can attend a complimentary yoga session at the Inn Fitness Studio to reflect on what they are thankful for this holiday season. To capture memories of guests’ time spent in the Lowcountry, families can head to the Inn Backyard on Thanksgiving day for family photos.

Family Fun in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The historic Otesaga Resort Hotel is situated on the banks of Lake Otsego and around the block is its sister property, The Cooper Inn, which offers 19th-century style accommodations. Over the Thanksgiving 2019 holiday weekend, the properties are offering several seasonal activities for visiting families, including gingerbread house decorating, workshops for holiday and cookie decorating, horse-drawn carriage rides, balloon sculpting and face painting with Coco the Clown, family movies, and a pre-Santa arrival family party.

Holiday Tea at Palmer House

The historic Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel—the nation’s longest continually operating hotel—has a full calendar of events to celebrate the holiday season, including its special Holiday Tea, which runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 29 and features a selection of tea blends, finger sandwiches, and sweets served alongside the sounds of a live harpist. The Holiday Tea is in addition to other holiday events, including a special viewing of Chicago’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, where guests of the hotel are invited to the third floor Exhibit Hall to watch the festivities and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, tea, and snacks.

Like this story? Subscribe for daily updates.

SUBSCRIBE