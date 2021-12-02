HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in higher than any other Thanksgiving week on record, according to STR’s latest data through November 27, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 21-27, 2021 Percentage change from comparable 2019 week:

Occupancy: 53.0 percent (up 4.6 percent)

ADR: $128.41 (up 14.3 percent)

RevPAR: $68.00 (up 19.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Dallas saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 12.2 percent to 54.8 percent).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 25.3 percent to 58.5 percent).

Phoenix reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 35.1 percent to $143.30).

None of the Top 25 Markets posted a lower ADR decline than the 2019 comparable.

The largest RevPAR deficits were in Oahu Island (up 20.7 percent to $147.63) and San Francisco/San Mateo (down 18.1 percent to $76.37).