Danbury, Conn. — Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) is operating the newly opened Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston. The 159-room hotel at 6 West Broadway is the first to open in “Southie” and MJH’s second managed hotel in the city. The company also owns and operates a Cambria Hotel in Pittsburgh, Pa.; White Plaines, N.Y.; and a property in Morristown, N.J., that is under construction.

“Together with owner City Point Capital, Qianlong Property Development and RODE Architects, we are introducing the Cambria brand to South Boston,” said Justin Jabara, MJH vice president of development and acquisitions. “This upscale hotel designed for modern business traveler is the first in the market to feature a 4,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge that offers breathtaking, unobstructed city views.”

Public areas in the Cambria Hotel Boston include floor-to-ceiling windows and natural elements—such as digital projections of trees on walls that change with the seasons, stone floors, and oversized wood treatments—to bring the city’s ties to nature and the nearby Harbor to life. The lobby lounge mirrors a speakeasy with antique books, 20th century typewriters, marble finishes, and hues of emerald green throughout the lobby, restaurant, and bar. The hotel also has multifunction event space for up to 200 people; an onsite bar and café with outdoor seating; and, a 2,400-square-foot fitness center.

Advertisement

Guestrooms include walnut-finished platform beds with plush linens, modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and spa-like bathrooms. Each guestroom is adorned with quotes from famous New England literature, such as the Scarlet Letter and The Bell Jar, and master Massachusetts-based storytellers including Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott, and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“Everyone who has seen this hotel absolutely loves the product and the brand,” said General Manager Bernardo Gubert. “We’ve got a saying: ‘Experience Southie, Explore Everywhere.’ That’s because guests can get anywhere in Boston from this location; the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line T Station is directly next door. We’re within walking distance to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the Seaport District which offers numerous shopping, dining, and cultural attractions.”

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING