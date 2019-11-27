3 Multigenerational Travel Is on the Rise

On a more positive note, according to the survey, “Gramping” or skip-generational travel is a growing travel option for families. The survey examined two types of travel with grandparents: skip-generational travel (grandparents traveling with their grandchildren, without the parents present), and multigenerational travel (travel with grandparents, parents, and grandchildren). One of the key findings is that skip-generational travel is more common and often takes the form of shorter trips. In contrast, multigenerational travel occurs less frequently, but the average spending on these types of vacations is usually higher because of their longer duration.

More than half (53 percent) of the parents surveyed have taken a multigenerational trip in the past and 65 percent of them plan to take or would consider taking a multigenerational trip in the future. These vacations are usually organized by the parents and grandparents together, and the costs are typically shared.

Participants in multigenerational travel also are less likely to use online booking tools than participants in skip-generational travel (20 percent vs. 33 percent). Sixteen percent of parent respondents have used a travel agent to plan and book a trip in the past three years. Of the grandparent respondents, 8 percent have used a travel agent to plan and book a skip-generational trip in the past three years.

Grandparents, on average, value amenities for children more on skip-generational trips than parents do on family vacations (72 percent vs. 65 percent). Grandparents on skip-generational trips are twice as likely to worry about keeping the children safe and healthy while traveling compared to parents (42 percent vs. 21 percent).

“In the instance of skip-generational travel, there is a stronger focus on activities and attractions, and grandparents tend to worry more about keeping the children safe and healthy during their time away,” Minnaert explained. “Multigenerational travel is more about enjoying quality time as a family—beach and lake/mountain vacations are more common with accommodations that include kitchen facilities for families to prepare and eat meals together.”

Rainer Jenss, founder of the Family Travel Association, added, “Today’s grandparents are taking advantage of the fact that they are living healthier, longer lives, and are vacationing with their grandkids, either traveling with their children and grandchildren, or giving parents time off by taking their grandkids away themselves.”