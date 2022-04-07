This Week’s Comings & Goings

Enseo announced that Brian Gurley has been named chief financial officer. In this position, Gurley will lead Enseo’s financial operations worldwide. Gurley comes to Enseo with over 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience.

CoralTree Hospitality announced that Andre Fournier has been promoted to chief commercial officer, a new position for the company. Fournier has been with CoralTree since its inception as executive vice president, overseeing revenue, sales, and marketing.

CBRE Capital Markets hired Lawrence Britvan as president and vice chairman, institutional hotels, debt, to focus on financing solutions for commercial real estate sponsors and leaders. Britvan joins CBRE from Hodges Ward Elliott, where he served as group head of capital markets.

Expedia Group Media Solutions announced the appointment of Rob Torres as senior vice president. Torres will oversee Expedia Group’s global advertising business and will play an active role with the leadership team at the company.

McKibbon Hospitality has promoted Christina Yuschalk to corporate recruiter, leading associate recruitment and retention strategies. In addition, Chris Williamson has joined McKibbon Hospitality as director of learning and development, leading brand-mandated learning and development initiatives.

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown announced Mike Powers as general manager. In his role, Powers will oversee and lead all aspects of the hotel’s operations, including sales and marketing, food and beverage, revenue management, and the rooms division.

Sally Shaffer has been appointed general manager at the Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson, scheduled to open in October 2022. Shaffer will lead strategic operations of the hotel, driving sales, and delivering team member and guest experiences.

Hillsboro Beach Resort appointed Ann Durso as general manager. In this role, Durso oversees operations of the 72-room boutique property and its waterfront restaurant. Durso assumed the position immediately.

Montage Palmetto Bluff has announced the appointment of Jon McGuann to general manager. With over two decades of hospitality industry experience, McGuann will oversee daily operations for the resort.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has announced the appointment of Cohco Harbour to sales manager. In this position, she is responsible for overseeing and leading wholesale and corporate travel strategies to grow transient segmentation for the property.

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, announced the promotion of Joey Fecci to chef de cuisine of its restaurant, Yolan. Previously head sous chef, Fecci has been part of Yolan’s team since August 2020.

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown appointed David Wolfskill as chef de cuisine of the recently reopened La Boucherie. He oversees the culinary menu development of the steakhouse.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk has named Christopher Roberts director of food and beverage. Roberts joins the team with 20 years of hospitality experience; he assumed the role in January, where he manages operations for the property’s multiple food and beverage outlets.

Hyatt Place Chelsea has named Ziya Turgut food and beverage manager and head chef. Turgut will oversee all good and beverage operations, including its onsite restaurant and bar.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has appointed John Cerovac as executive chef, where he will oversee the property’s food and beverage programming. He previously oversaw the dining program for Delta Hotel in Toronto as executive chef.

Highgate announced that Chase Heu has been appointed area director of food and beverage for Highgate Hawaii and Alexandre Petard has been appointed executive chef for ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, appointed Alexis Chacon to sous-chef of Sabroso + Sorbo, the property’s signature restaurant. He will oversee the restaurant’s food operations.

Montage Kapalua Bay appointed Jessica Candy as director of spa. Candy will lead daily operations of Spa Montage, including development, recruitment, and training. Candy joined the property from the Hawanawana Spa at Four Seasons Resort Lanai.

Peachtree added executives with investment, operational, and organizational experience to its management teams, including Matthew Ram, senior vice president, acquisitions, Peachtree Hotel Group; Susan McClure, vice president, leadership and executive development, Peachtree Hotel Group; Will Woodworth, vice president, investments, Peachtree Hospitality Development; Nicole Havens, vice president, revenue management, Peachtree Hospitality Management; and Kelly Mascari, vice president, operations, Peachtree Hospitality Management.

Sentral has announced promotions and the addition of a new executive. Lisa Yeh has been promoted to the company’s first chief operating officer, Louise Parsons-Davey has been promoted to senior vice president of revenue and sales, Maggie Lang has been promoted to vice president of culture and development, and Rikesh Patel has been hired as senior vice president of real estate.

Expotel Hospitality announced that Bret Chittenden, formerly its executive vice president of operations, has become its new chief operating officer. In this position, Chittenden will lead the company’s owned and managed portfolio, establishing policies that promote the company’s culture and vision.

Specialty Search International announced that Jim Coffey has joined the company as vice president. Coffey will take a lead role in developing solutions to the recruiting challenges that hotel owners and operators face due to the labor shortage.

Tower Capital promoted Vin Basa to a new leadership role at the company. Basa, who has been with the firm since 2018, was promoted to senior vice president from vice president. He is responsible for lean originations and debt and equity placements.