Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead announced the completion of its guestroom and suite renovation, including the addition of the Grand Peach Suite and Pure Rooms. With a total renovation of 439 guestrooms including 21 suites, this milestone marks a step in a multi-phase renovation.

“We are proud to introduce our newly renovated guestrooms, offering enhanced luxury, sleek amenities, and ample space for gatherings. Guests will have a variety of residential suites to choose from, depending their purpose of visit and what is important to them. These amenities include balconies, pool tables, and our newest addition, Grand Peach Suite, which offers guests two bedrooms inclusive of a kitchenette, living room, dining space, and Peloton bike. Ideal for hosting small events and family gatherings, our offerings provide a blend of comfort and functionality,” said Kristi Cotten-Morris, general manager of Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. “Our commitment to delivering an extraordinary guest experience remains unwavering, and we are confident that as we continue to transform the hotel, we will remain a cherished destination for travelers seeking the epitome of premium offerings and hospitality in Atlanta.”

The renovation collaboration with Whitespace has transformed the guestrooms and suites:

Residential Style Suites: The suites are designed to cater to both relaxation and functionality, featuring a wet bar and kitchenette. Complete with a full-size refrigerator and a wine cooler, suites are for families or long-term guests who need the convenience of having their own kitchen facilities. The suites also have a dining area with a table that seats six.

The Grand Peach Suite: Located on the 25th floor, the two-bedroom Grand Peach Suite offers views of the city and the Japanese Zen Garden. Spanning over 1,200 square feet, the suite has round windows and modern décor. Suites are designed to accommodate up to eight guests.

Pure Wellness Rooms: In partnership with Pure Wellness, the hotel continues to include a total wellness mindset when it comes to stays. Pure Wellness Rooms introduces hypoallergenic rooms that undergo a seven-step purification process.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead will continue its renovation efforts later this fall, focusing on the lobby, public, and meeting spaces. This next phase aims to update the guest experience further by transforming these areas. The project will be a collaborative effort between Design One Studio, the architect, and DLR Group, the interior designer.