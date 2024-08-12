ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected to operate the two interconnected resorts situated in Frenchman’s Reef on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach at Frenchman’s Reef, Autograph Collection. The properties, which reopened in 2023 following a multi-year renovation, feature 486 guestrooms and suites; 85,000 square feet of meeting space; 10 restaurants and bars; a Heavenly Spa by Westin, and more.

“We are so proud to be stewards of these extraordinary resorts in an unparalleled, vibrant destination,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “We are uniquely equipped to drive exceptional performance and create value for our partners while also delivering enriching guest experiences through the leadership of Davidson Resorts, which is comprised of some of the world’s most respected and celebrated resort veterans that truly understand the nuances of managing complex resorts.”

“We saw tremendous potential to rebuild and reimagine the properties of Frenchman’s Reef, and after a truly transformational $400 million renovation, we are excited to see these new resorts reestablish their place as an iconic and idyllic Caribbean escape,” said Tom Pulley, fortress global head of Real Estate. “We are confident that the Davidson Resorts team shares our uncompromising vision and approach to delivering an experience that discriminating travelers will cherish for many years to come.”

The all-encompassing resort properties has:

10 distinctive restaurant and bar experiences, from the open-air interior Sugarfin, featuring a celebration of Asian flavors born from the sea, to Shorebird, a cold-pressed juice bar set against the backdrop of the Charlotte Amalie Harbor

Four resort pools, offering lounging for adults; splashpads for kids; and swim-up bars

Heavenly Spa by Westin

WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio

Pickleball courts

Curated fitness classes, from yoga and beach bootcamp to aqua dance and Pilates

A luxurious 65′ private catamaran, the Flying Frenchman, for guests to set sail to discover snorkeling spots or craft their own custom Caribbean voyage

Additional fleet of Speedboats, including the 37’ Axopar; 37’ Boston Whaler, and 40’ VanDutch

Westin FAMILY Kids Club

Boutique retail shopping

Inspired by the diversity of life above and below the waves, Frenchman’s Reef offers a blend of experiences, excursions, and amenities for adventurers and leisure-seekers.