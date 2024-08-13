Sonesta Essential Augusta Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Augusta on Washington Road in Augusta, Georgia. The recently renovated 57-room hotel is joining the growing portfolio of Sonesta Essential.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of the Sonesta Essential Augusta,” said Keith Pierce, EVP and president franchise and development, Sonesta. “This new addition, which had a soft launch earlier this year, provides a new upper-midscale hotel option for visitors to the area and builds on the momentum following the successful launch of the Sonesta Essential brand just over a year ago.”

Sonesta Essential Augusta is a location for golf enthusiasts visiting the city that serves as the home of the Masters Tournament. Beyond golf, Augusta offers a range of activities for all travelers. Nearby is the Savannah River’s Augusta Riverwalk, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, Augusta Museum of History, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, President Woodrow Wilson’s childhood home, and the Imperial Theatre.

Sonesta Essential provides guests with the essentials for their stays. Sonesta Essential has elevated bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.