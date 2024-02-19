MIAMI—Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay announced the launch of its new restaurant, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails—a coastal cuisine concept with seasonal menu items; a citrus-forward menu of drinks; and a selection of white, rosé, and sparkling wines. Influenced by the flavors of Miami, the bayfront dining experience is led by Executive Chef Craig Tooker.

Located alongside the waterfront on the ground floor of the hotel, the outlet has a contemporary interior and seasonal breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus that show locally sourced ingredients. Offering indoor and outdoor views, patio seating, and monthly events, the new restaurant is part of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay’s recently completed multimillion-dollar renovation and is under the direction of Tooker and Executive Sous Chef Yatóne Still.

Gold Coast’s dinner menu has shared plates such as swordfish crudo, beet cured salmon, and goat cheese + artichoke croquettes; mains such as pompano with parsnip puree and relish served with PEI mussel mousseline, and hanger steak served with fries, caramelized onions and shallots with chive butter; and sides such as cannelloni beans with chorizo, and braised red cabbage. Lunch offers a selection of raw, cured, and chilled options, along with handhelds, flatbreads, and salads. For breakfast, diners can choose from egg specialties like a smoked salmon omelet or pork belly benedict; healthy alternatives such as egg white frittata or avocado toast; and indulgences like tres leche french toast.

The bar features several locally crafted brews, including Laces IPA, La Rubia Blonde Ale, La Playita Pilner, La Tropical Nativo Key, among others. Additionally, guests can order house wines and craft cocktails. As part of its selection, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails places a focus on tequilas, aged whiskeys, and spirits.

“We are ecstatic to unveil Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails as a distinctive addition to Miami’s culinary scene for your next special occasion,” said Julissa Kepner, general manager of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. “With Chef Craig Tooker leading our culinary team, guests can expect a delightful and immersive dining experience that celebrates the richness of our local ingredients with the incredible backdrop of our beautiful Biscayne Bay.”

“I am excited to bring a unique culinary experience to Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails,” Tooker added. “My vision was to create a menu that not only appeals to our guests but also becomes a destination for locals seeking exceptional dining. It’s my commitment to elevate our restaurant to a standard of excellence that Miami can be proud of.”