Fraudulent, Misleading Hotel Bookings Rob Consumers of $5.7B Annually

"The numbers we saw in this research are completely unacceptable. Consumers are being robbed of billions of dollars every year by bad actors," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. "In addition to third-party websites that mimic hotel websites and call centers, but are not actually affiliated with a hotel, costing consumers time and money, this new research shows just how big of a problem deceptive advertising is on some online travel agency websites."

According to the research:

When booking a hotel reservation through a third party, 1 out of 4 consumers experienced a problem with their reservation.

Over 40% of consumers were upset to learn that when they comparison shop among these “digital middle men” – Trivago, Kayak, Expedia, Orbitz, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Booking.com, and others – they’re usually just comparing the same two companies: Expedia and Priceline, which together control 95 percent of the online travel market.

Consumers almost universally (94%) believe they should know who they are doing business with online when booking a hotel room.

An overwhelming majority (77%) of consumers agree the government should make it a higher priority to enforce consumer protection laws against third party hotel resellers.

AHLA encourages consumers to encourages consumers to Search Smarter, a campaign aimed at helping travelers avoid lost reservations, additional fees, and potentially ruined vacations. The transparency campaign encourages consumers to book smart by booking directly with hotels or trusted travel agents.