Pestana Hotel Group Announces Pestana Park Avenue

New York – Pestana Hotel Group will open its first property in New York, Pestana Park Avenue in January 2020. Consisting of 27 floors and 95 rooms, the hotel complements New York City’s line of skyscrapers and marks the launch of Pestana Hotel Group’s 100th property worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Park Avenue property. As we continue expanding the Pestana brand internationally, New York’s vibrant and dynamic setting will be the perfect location for our 100th opening,” said José Theotónio, CEO of Pestana Hotel Group.

Designed with the intention recreating a Portuguese home, the tower is built with traditional bricks and celebrates the perfect combination of privacy and convenience. Each floor consists of only three or four rooms for seclusion, in addition to featuring bespoke interior elements and large windows. Select rooms also offer balconies and Empire State Building views.

Pestana Park Avenue incorporates refined Portuguese details that highlight the hotel’s brand origins, including light fixtures and headboards created by Portuguese designers. Additional interior components such as upholstery, though designed in the U.S., were fabricated and manufactured in Portugal.

Pestana Park Avenue’s lobby will feature a fireplace and a seating area, as well as a home-like dining area where guests are offered complimentary breakfast, featuring Portuguese pastries.

“We were extremely excited to take on this project,” said Glen Coben, architect and founder of Glen & Company. “Our goal was to assist Pestana in creating an intimate experience for their travelers. We wanted the residential feeling to consistently resonate from the time people enter the lobby to when they unwind in the comfort of their guestroom.”

Each of the guestrooms will have elements that serve a specific purpose, such as full-length rotating mirrors with hangers attached for multifunctionality. The digital television frames in each room doubly function as an electronic display for Pestana’s custom photographs and artwork, and all rooms include USB charging and high-speed internet.