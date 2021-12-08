AUSTIN, Texas—Fourth, a provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries, announced the launch of Fuego, a financial workforce solution designed to help businesses attract and retain talent through early and flexible real-time access to their earned hourly wages. The new product will be unveiled in conjunction with Fourth’s participation at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Purpose-built for the hospitality industry, the Fuego app integrates with Fourth’s flagship workforce management and scheduling solution, HotSchedules, to provide employees with access to earned wages from previous shifts, accurate earnings forecasts based on their scheduled shifts, and potential earnings to entice shift swaps and pick-ups. In addition to connecting directly to employees’ bank accounts for on-demand earned wage access, Fourth is introducing the Fuego Visa Card in which funds can be deposited and used for purchases where Visa debit cards are accepted. Furthering Fourth’s commitment to helping businesses put their people first, Fuego will also be offering financial wellness tools to help employees save for short or long-term goals.

“As the industry continues to face uncertainties as a result of the labor shortage, Fourth remains focused on providing our partners with the tools needed to attract, hire, and retain valuable talent,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “With Fuego, we’re empowering our customers with the ability to provide employees consistent, on-demand pay and increased financial freedom to alleviate stress and create a better work environment. Ultimately, Fuego will complement our existing solutions and help our customers optimize their workforce to reduce turnover, save costs on hiring, and increase productivity so they can focus on the business.”

Fuego is enabled by Fourth’s partnership with Central Payments and their Open*CP Fintech API Marketplace, a bank-as-a-service payments platform powered by a digital payments bank. Open*CP provides access to the entire payments ecosystem through its embedded suite of services.

The launch of Fuego comes on the heels of Fourth’s acquisition of Snagajob’s applicant tracking and onboarding solutions for hourly-waged employees, PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager, to complement its current portfolio spanning applicant tracking, onboarding, training, scheduling, time and attendance, performance management, advanced forecasting and analytics and, payroll. The launch of Fuego, coupled with this acquisition, accelerates Fourth’s mission of enabling its customers to effectively hire, retain, and manage their workforce.