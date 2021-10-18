Fourth Acquires PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager by Snagajob

AUSTIN—Fourth, a provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries, announced the acquisition of Snagajob’s applicant tracking (ATS) and onboarding solutions for hourly-waged employees—PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager—in an agreement backed by Marlin Equity Partners. The acquisition further solidifies Fourth as a workforce and operations solution for restaurant, hospitality, and retail businesses spanning applicant tracking, onboarding, training, scheduling, time and attendance, performance management, advanced forecasting and analytics, and payroll. The addition of workforce identification lets Fourth’s customers optimize their workforce, operate well, and hire and retain team members.

As mobile-first solutions for hiring, training, onboarding, and performance management tools, PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager reduce the time managers spend on hiring as well as the effort required to attract and hire talent while increasing operational efficiencies. PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager make the applicant experience frictionless, which allows managers to hire from the mobile app, providing access to real-time talent and monitoring of compliance regulations.

“We’re impressed with the capability of the PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager offerings to solve key pain points for our customers, and we are excited to welcome both teams to the Fourth family,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “Given the tight labor market as we exit the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an opportunity to round out our end-to-end solution with these products that make it easier than ever for restaurants, retailers, and hospitality operators to find, train, and onboard the best talent. We see this platform as the ideal technology offering to complement our current products as operators seek robust, all-in-one digital solutions to successfully increase business agility.”

“We are confident that PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager will thrive under Fourth’s leadership and will benefit from their commitment to product investment and exemplary customer service,” said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. “While bittersweet, we know the team is joining a great organization and the products are now positioned to reach their full potential.”

Nathan Pingelton, a managing director at Marlin, commented, “The PeopleMatter acquisition illustrates our ongoing commitment to the long-term vision for Fourth as it continues to expand its software solutions to address the hourly workforce. The addition of these new solutions bolster Fourth’s existing robust portfolio by adding a tailored product offering designed to recruit, onboard, and train the hourly workers. Additionally, the combination further enhances Fourth’s hire-to-pay human capital management platform and provides customers with a seamless, single sign-on solution.”

Through the acquisition, PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager employees will be retained by Fourth and all 3,500 customers with approximately 60,000 rooftops will experience no interruption in service under the new parent company.