Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Fairfield Inn & Suites Macon West

MACON, Georgia—Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced the sale of Fairfield Inn & Suites Macon West, a 64-room hospitality property located in Macon, Georgia, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm’s Charleston office. The asset sold for $3,925,000.

Jack Davis, Joseph Simpson, Joce Messinger, and Josh Williams, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The listing team also secured and represented the buyer, another private investor. John M. Leonard, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Georgia, assisted in closing this transaction.

“We are excited to close Macon’s Fairfield Inn & Suites for over 98 percent of its listing price. The hotel is affiliated with Marriott and well-situated off I-475,” said Davis. “There is an abundance of liquidity in the market right now for investments within the hospitality industry.”

Advertisement

The property has an indoor pool, a fitness center, vending machines, a dining area, and on-site parking. It is also situated approximately five miles from the shopping and dining centers of The Shoppes at River Crossing and Macon Mall. The city of Macon houses several institutions of higher education, as well as numerous museums and tourism sites. The area is served by Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Herbert Smart Downtown Airport.