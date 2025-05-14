IHG Implements Genesys Cloud to Elevate the Guest Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Genesys announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts has implemented its Genesys Cloud platform to enhance the company’s guest services. IHG has unified its global call center operations on Genesys Cloud. From booking a stay in Rome, to requesting extra pillows in Paris, to upgrading a room in Kyoto, Genesys helps IHG accelerate the guest’s journey.

“IHG’s decision to implement Genesys Cloud was driven by our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and future-proofing our contact center capabilities,” said Mary Henderson, head of reservations and customer care technology at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “This transition ensures we have a best-in-class solution that optimizes operations, engages guests, and empowers our agents to deliver seamless service at scale.”

Recently, IHG executed one of its largest-ever customer experience center transformations, migrating thousands of guest services agents and thousands of toll-free numbers across eight global sites—without any downtime. Behind the scenes, a large network of people, platforms, and phone lines came together to ensure guests get answers faster.

“With innovation at the heart of their guest experience, IHG is showing what modern hospitality looks like,” said Scott Cravotta, chief customer officer at Genesys. “By tapping into Genesys Cloud, IHG has built a future-ready foundation, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, optimize agent performance, and set a new standard for intelligent guest engagement in the hospitality industry.”

To further enhance IHG contact center operations, Genesys is equipping the company with next-generation AI capabilities through its Genesys Cloud platform. Building on the deployment of advanced voice and digital channels, workforce engagement management, and intelligent routing, Genesys is enabling IHG to optimize operations, enhance self-service options, and create more seamless guest interactions.