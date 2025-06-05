avid hotels by IHG Celebrates 80th Milestone Opening

ATLANTA, Georgia—avid hotels by IHG celebrated the opening of its 80th property with avid hotel Coralville – Iowa City. This marks the brand’s second property in Iowa and the fourth dual-branded avid hotels and Candlewood Suites in the United States, following the prototype’s launch in 2021. As IHG’s second-largest contributor to system size, avid hotels is the company’s fastest-growing new-build brand, and the brand has 131 hotels in the pipeline.

Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels, Atwell Suites & Garner hotels, said, “avid hotels consistently drive strong commercial results and guest loyalty, reflected in some of the highest guest satisfaction scores within the IHG portfolio. Its approach is simple, yet effective. Since opening our first property in 2018, we’ve grown to 80 hotels and are accelerating our momentum, expanding into new markets and strengthening our presence in existing ones. It’s clear that our ‘just right’ strategy continues to resonate with both guests and owners. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing owner returns and elevating the guest experience wherever possible. One key initiative for this year is our revamped breakfast offering, delivering more of what our guests want at a reduced operating cost to owners, which we’re excited to roll out at avid hotel Coralville – Iowa City.”

Owned by Westcor JD Royal Hospitality, the 71-room avid hotel Coralville – Iowa City is located near the University of Iowa and attractions like the Antique Car Museum of Iowa. The hotel will offer guests rooms with sound-reducing design, a fitness center, and a reimagined complimentary fresh, hot breakfast. The new breakfast now includes a selection of scrambled eggs, proteins, potatoes, and premium bean-to-cup coffee, among other options.

Mona and Pankaj Patel, the owners of Westcor JD Royal Hospitality, commented, “We’re proud to introduce the first avid and Candlewood Suites dual-brand property to Coralville as this hotel is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. This modern pairing is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of both short-term and extended-stay guests, delivering a stay that feels just right. At avid hotel Coralville – Iowa City, every detail is focused on the all-important essentials – no matter where your travels take you.”

Along with avid hotel Coralville – Iowa City, other recent openings and locations that will soon welcome guests include: