Maya Hotels Opens Tru by Hilton Mooresville, North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. — Maya Hotels recently announced the opening of the Tru by Hilton Mooresville in Mooresville, N.C. Maya Hotels developed and manages the 120-room hotel, which is located off I-77’s Exit 31 at 117 Alcove Road in the Langtree Lake Norman mixed-use development near Lake Norman, Langtree Plantation, and several area businesses. The Tru by Hilton Mooresville marks Maya Hotels’ fourth hotel investment in Mooresville in the last 25 years, with a fifth hotel set for completion in the third quarter of this year.

“We are incredibly pleased to add the Tru by Hilton brand to the Mooresville market and introduce travelers coming to the area to this innovative type of lodging,” said J.D. Deva, CEO of Maya Hotels. “We are excited to grow our relationship with Hilton and to develop one of the most up-to-date brands in the market.”

Parimal Thakor, vice president of Maya Hotels, added, “Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a reimagined hotel experience.”

The new hotel’s amenities include efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar, the brand’s 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market, and a lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat, and lounge. The hotel offers mobile check-in, digital key, free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, and lobby tablets. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties include fitness centers with barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear.

“This new property offers guests a combination of comfortable accommodations and versatile public areas perfect for any traveler looking to connect or recharge,” said Jhosseline Hernandez, general manager of Tru by Hilton Mooresville. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel and invite them to come enjoy our fresh hotel experience.”

