MILWAUKEE—Marcus Hotels & Resorts—an owner, management company, and division of The Marcus Corporation—will assume management of The Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, effective August 18, 2021. Owned by the city of Coralville, the 286-room hotel will be rebranded under the Hyatt Regency brand as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center as of the same date. Following the brand transition, the property will benefit from a phased renovation focusing on the Edgewater Grille restaurant and all hotel guestrooms.

“We are excited to partner with Marcus Hotels & Resorts for the future of our hotel and conference center. Their experience, innovation, and leadership in hospitality, particularly in the Midwest, will be an asset to the city and to the hotel’s guests. Their focus on individual hotel properties and communities sets them apart,” said Kelly Hayworth, city administrator for the city of Coralville.

Currently positioned under the Marriott brand, the landmark property is located in the heart of the Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre mixed-use development with more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential, and entertainment spaces. Situated just three miles from the University of Iowa, the property has a desired location for travelers as well as large-scale meetings, events, exhibitions, and more.

“Marcus Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to grow its footprint into Iowa, assume management of this full-service upper upscale hotel, and join the vibrant Coralville and Iowa City communities,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “When you look at our hotel portfolio you can see how deep our big ten roots run and we are excited to extend those roots into Hawkeye Country and the broader Eastern Iowa region. We are looking forward to the start of a long and productive relationship with the City of Coralville and to working with Hyatt to delight our guests and deliver continued operational excellence for this market leading hotel.”

The hotel features 57,588 square feet of meeting and convention space, with an exhibit hall capable of hosting up to 3,000 people, two ballrooms, and 20 flexible breakout meeting spaces. Its guestrooms and suites feature signature bedding, marble baths, WiFi, and Iowa River views. With expertise in developing restaurant and special event destinations, Marcus Hotels & Resorts will be working closely with the hotel owners to cement Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center as the place to be for both visitors and locals alike.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to the great state of Iowa and to the many visitors of the vibrant Iowa City—Coralville area and the University of Iowa. Hyatt looks forward to working with the city of Coralville and Marcus Hotels & Resorts to create a hotel that will meet the needs of travelers who seek seamless and energizing experiences,” said David Tarr, Hyatt’s senior vice president of development.