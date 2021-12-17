Four Insights on Traveler Behavior Trends for 2022

1 Travelers will incorporate new passions, tastes, and preferences on their trips.

As people shuttered inside throughout the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, they developed hobbies and interests that Hilton expects will carry into their future travels. Some, however, adopted more than just hobbies: They adopted pets. Bill Duncan, senior vice president and global category head, all suites and focused service brands for Hilton, said that the rise in pet adoptions during the pandemic remains “incredibly inspirational and aspirational.”

Duncan added that Hilton has experience accommodating animal companions, “with brands like Home2 Suites that have been pet-friendly since the beginning. Our Canopy brand has had ‘Paws in the Neighborhood’ since its birth as well. And, just recently, we announced a partnership with Mars Petcare that we’re extremely excited about; Homewood Suites by Hilton will join Home2 Suites by the end of year in being 100 percent pet friendly.” Brands like Hampton Inn by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton are also working towards becoming 100 percent pet-friendly in 2022.

In addition to adopting pets, travelers also adopted new food and beverage preferences throughout the pandemic as they took advantage of virtual cooking tutorials and culinary programming to refine their at-home cooking skills. Those new preferences, according to Adam Crocini, senior vice president and global head, F&B brands for Hilton, also include mixology and culinary exploration. He emphasized that “people will be looking for new experiences when they travel” and “food tourism—if you will—will be a huge surge in 2022 and beyond.”