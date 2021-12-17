Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception to Honor Geoff Balloti at ALIS

NORWALK, Connecticut—Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States, will host their fourth annual Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception at Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on January 25, 2022, from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Marriott in Los Angeles.

The reception will honor Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who has been an integral part of uniting the leaders of the hospitality industry to come together to raise awareness and shatter the stigma of addiction. The event will raise funds that will support Shatterproof’s efforts to transform the way addiction is treated in the United States.

Ballotti is based in New Jersey and has over 30 years of hospitality industry experience. Prior to joining Wyndham in 2008, Ballotti spent nearly 20 years in various leadership positions at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, including serving as president of Starwood North America, and has been a Shatterproof supporter since the organization was founded.

In 2020, the last time the event was held, over 60 hospitality companies joined together to sponsor this event in support of Shatterproof and its founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts), whose son Brian lost his life to addiction in 2011.

Studies have shown the hospitality industry is impacted by addiction at two times the rate of other industries, so Shatterproof’s mission is particularly relevant.

“I am so pleased to honor Geoff this year. He has been a tremendous supporter of Shatterproof since the inception,” said Mendell. “I could not be more grateful for his commitment to our cause. His leadership is making a profound impact towards ending the stigma of addiction.”

Mendell regularly attended the ALIS conference in his 25-year career in the hospitality industry. After losing his son Brian to addiction, he founded Shatterproof to spare others from the tragedy his family suffered. Since Shatterproof’s inception, more than 65 hotel companies and 500 employees have raised more than $2 million for the nonprofit.

“I am honored to be this year’s recipient, but more importantly, I am looking forward to the opportunity to help raise awareness and mission-critical funds for Shatterproof,” said Ballotti. “Our industry is disproportionately affected by substance use disorder and helping to end stigma by talking about it at a high-profile event such as ALIS is very important.”

The 2022 Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Committee includes Robert Alter, Geoff Ballotti, Mike Barnello, James Burba, Patrick Campbell, Thomas Corcoran, Ted Darnall, Joel Eisemann, Clark Hanrattie, Tim Hodes, Dan Lesser, Gary Mendell, Bill Reynolds, Anthony Rutledge, Stacy Silver, Paul Whetsell, and Mark Woodworth.