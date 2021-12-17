Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands Completes Renovation

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey—The Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands has completed its renovations with a sleek, boutique-inspired new look. Centrally located in Northern New Jersey near the Metlife Stadium Sports Complex, the American Dream Mall, the Teterboro Airport, Manhattan, and other attractions, the hotel reopens in time for the holiday travel season.

The renovation focused on the work of interior design firm Van Dresser Interior Design, which is known for its work with distinct interiors and boutique properties. The new look of Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands has open public spaces, greenery, and refreshed guestrooms. The hotel’s layout has been updated to create more open flow from the lobby through the restaurant, with comfortable seating and features throughout. The restaurant and 24-hour fitness center have also been renovated and will open at a later date.

“Even through the pandemic, it was important to continue these renovations to bring guests of Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands a better experience than ever. As travel resumes, we’re excited to answer the demand with new features that merge convenience and elegance. Visitors will now find a boutique feel with all the comforts they know and love,” said Michael Sullivan, the hotel’s asset manager.

Renovations on the hotel began in January 2021 despite the pandemic. The ownership decided to move forward with their planned full renovation during an unprecedented time to deliver a product with upgrades in a competitive, traditional market. In a high-traffic area largely dominated by older branded hotels, the Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands offers modern features.

The closest hotel to Teterboro Airport, near Newark Liberty International Airport and several New Jersey transport options, the hotel works for groups, business, and family travelers.