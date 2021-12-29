Five Ways Building Managers Can Use Condition Ratings

ST. LOUIS—When used properly, condition ratings can save building managers and owners time, money, and effort, according to the waterproofing and façade restoration experts at Western Specialty Contractors.

To understand how cost-effective maintenance programs work, consider filling a car with gas. When does a driver get gas? Do they wait until the gas runs out and get stuck on the side of the road? Or when the low fuel light pops on, does the driver panic, drop everything, and head to the nearest gas station? Most people don’t do either. Instead, they get gas sometime between those two points.

A useful tool called “condition ratings” follows the same logic as a car’s low fuel light. And when used properly, this tool can help building owners and property managers make smart decisions almost automatically.

Property managers should assign a condition rating to each building component after completing an inspection. The ratings should be based on a scale created before the inspection, based on what works best at a given property. Condition rating scales can be as simple as good, fair, poor, or critical. Or they can be more involved such as a 1-10 numerical index.

Western Specialty Contractors suggests five ways to put condition ratings to work: