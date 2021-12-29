ROCHESTER—Essex Hotel Management, LLC, has added the Hampton Inn & Suites Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh, New York, to its growing portfolio of branded properties on the East Coast, marking the hotel management company’s first property in the city and fourth signed management contract in 2021.

The 94-room property is located in New York’s Adirondack Coast region, which stretches across the western shores of Lake Champlain by the Adirondack Mountains. Known for its four seasons, the region offers guests something to do throughout the year, whether it’s kayaking or fishing on Lake Champlain in the summer; apple picking in the fall at Chazy Orchards, the largest Macintosh Apple Orchard in the world; skiing on Whiteface Mountain in the winter; or hiking in the spring or any season in the Adirondack Park, which has more than 2,000 miles of hiking trails.

Hampton Inn & Suites Plattsburgh is close to downtown restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Plattsburgh is home to the State University of New York Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, and Airborne Speedway, and is only an hour from Montreal.

A refurbishment of the property’s guestrooms and public spaces is slated to begin in Q1 2022, which Essex will also oversee.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Plattsburgh is the fourth property to be added to Essex’s management portfolio in 2021. Other properties added this year include Fairfield Inn & Suites Stony Creek, Hampton Inn Orlando/Lake Buena Vista, and Courtyard Rochester Downtown. The hotel management company’s hotel portfolio now stands at 13 properties.

“The addition of Hampton Inn & Suites Plattsburgh really speaks to our company’s ability to cater to the unique needs of our owners by delivering a flexible, nimble, and accommodating management approach,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management. “We have a healthy and robust pipeline heading into 2022 and look forward to continuing to sit down with potential investors, owners, and developers from all over the country in the new year.”