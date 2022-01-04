Five Things to Know About Rethinking Hotel Fitness Facilities

1 Hotel-Wide Fitness Flexibility

Not all guests want to hit the treadmill in the hotel gym immediately upon arrival, or get back to their room after a full day of client meetings and go find the hotel gym. Traditional in-room fitness options have been challenging for hotel operators and less than engaging for guests. A few resistance bands and workouts added to the in-room on-demand movie platform might not suggest a premium fitness experience.

One of the biggest challenges of implementing a more engaging fitness experience has been the expensive and labor-intensive nature of in-room hotel technology installs. Another challenge is the diversity of guestroom entertainment system options that make in-room fitness consistency and efficiency difficult to achieve. On-demand content providers have also struggled with creating effective, financially-viable platforms that can deliver a wide variety of premium fitness content across the many hardware platforms used by hotels.

Now, more efficient mobile technologies have caught up with consumer demand. New advances in online, on-demand fitness content portfolios mean a zero-install operation for hotels and an upgrade in fitness experience for guests wherever they are in the hotel.