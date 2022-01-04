Upgraded Tech Can Help Hotels Prepare for the New Year

Technology companies in the hotel space recently announced new updates to their companies and platforms. As the New Year begins, hotels can look to technology companies to upgrade operationally to meet guests’ everchanging needs. Here are three technology companies that recently released news:

Cvent

Cvent announced that it has partnered with ID.me, a secure digital identity network, to bring health, testing, and vaccine status verifications to hybrid and in-person events in the United States. Cvent Health Check, powered by ID.me, is a user-friendly solution that allows event planners to implement a secure method of verifying attendee health status in a few steps. With this partnership, Cvent customers can include additional health and safety protocols at their events easy-to-use confidential health checks on event attendees’ mobile devices.

RealTime Reservation

RealTime Reservation has partnered with Micros, InfoGenesis, and credit card processors to create a fully integrated pre-arrival guest hub. Guests can reserve cabanas, daybeds, activities, amenities, experiences, events, and more with credit card deposits and room folio charges. When guests arrive on property, they can use the upgraded experiences, cabanas, and customized packages, paying with a secure credit card link or adding the charge to their room folio.

Uniguest

Uniguest announced the acquisition of Planet eStream, a unified video platform provider for the education sector. With more than 4 million users across over 550 locations, Planet eStream increases Uniguest’s footprint in the education industry while adding breadth to the digital signage and video capabilities of the organization. Planet eStream will align under the United Kingdom-headquartered Tripleplay IPTV and digital signage division of Uniguest.