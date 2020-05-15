2 Seek federal assistance.

Congress has provided sizable funding for several federal programs that provide much-needed cash for COVID-challenged companies, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and provides loans to help companies keep paying their employees and make mortgage and utility payments. The loans are 100 percent-forgivable so long as the funds are used correctly. However, hurry—funding is going fast.

Also consider the Main Street Lending Program, sponsored by the Federal Reserve and open to U.S. businesses that meet either of the following conditions: (1) the business has 10,000 employees or fewer; or (2) the business had 2019 revenues of $2.5 billion or less. If these criteria are met, hotels can receive loans with four-year maturities and deferred interest payment for one year.

There also are Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), which also are available through the SBA. However, these loans of up to $10,000 for companies with less than 500 employees have been so popular that funding is going fast and only those who have already applied are currently eligible. But keep your eyes open for future EIDL funding rounds, should Congress approve them.