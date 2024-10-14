ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that its credit team has surpassed $1 billion in loan originations year-to-date, marking a milestone and setting a new benchmark for the firm’s performance. The firm anticipates that its credit team will surpass $1.75 billion in loan originations in 2024.

“While the Federal Reserve has lowered rates to provide some relief to the overall economy, the commercial real estate sector will continue to face significant headwinds over the next few years,” said Jared Schlosser, executive vice president of hotel lending and head of CPACE for Peachtree.

The wave of debt maturities in the trillions of dollars positions private credit lenders like Peachtree to step in and close the funding gap left by traditional capital sources.

“With conventional lenders still on the sidelines, we have seen a significant shift in capital markets with private credit lenders supporting the industry as it faces a sharp rise in debt maturities potentially approaching $1.5 trillion through 2025,” Schlosser said.

Peachtree is ranked as the seventh-largest U.S. commercial real estate investor-driven lender by the Mortgage Bankers Association in its latest loan origination rankings.

As a direct lender in the commercial real estate space, Peachtree offers financing solutions, including permanent loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, CPACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing, and preferred equity investments across all commercial real estate sectors.

Hotels represented the largest sector and surpassed $639 million in credit transactions year-to-date, marking a 176 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Multifamily originations are the next most significant sector, with the two asset classes accounting for 80% of all credit transactions.

Notable credit transactions closed this year:

$47.0 million first mortgage loan for a multifamily property in Bradenton, Florida

$41.9 million first mortgage loan for a Kimpton Sylvan hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

$40.0 million CPACE financing for an AC hotel in San Diego, California

$38.5 million first mortgage loan for a multifamily property in Miami, Florida

$26.4 million first mortgage loan for a Hampton Inn in Columbus, Ohio

“Peachtree has built a strong financial foundation over the years, giving it the stability to support commercial real estate owners in securing the funding needed for acquisitions, recapitalization, and development projects,” Schlosser concluded.