Reeco Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

MIAMI, Florida—Reeco announced it secured $15 million in Series A funding. This investment will fuel the company’s growth initiatives, including the advancement of the Reeco platform. The solution allows the industry’s back-of-house teams to stop using Excel sheets, punchout systems, and GL coding with a unified system that integrates functions. Users can purchase from any contracted vendor and receive goods quickly, manage recipes to track real-time food costs, and automate inventory audits and invoicing. The Series A funding builds on a $10 million seed round, bringing Reeco’s total funding to $25 million.

“This Series A funding reflects strong investor confidence in our vision to revolutionize procurement in the hospitality space,” said Henrik Shimony, co-founder and CEO of Reeco. “We’re witnessing unprecedented demand as operators recognize that modernizing their procurement and back-of-house operations is no longer optional—it’s essential to remain competitive in today’s market. With this funding, we’re enhancing our platform development to meet growing demand, expanding our technological capabilities while maintaining the exceptional service our customers rely on to transform their operations.”

The round was led by Aleph VC with participation from Net Capital Ventures and Joule Ventures. The funding will support research and development, customer acquisition, scale of sales and marketing teams, and the delivery of new platform features.

“Reeco benefits from a charismatic founding team with deep domain expertise and a strong pull from the market,” said Tomer Diari, general partner, Aleph. “It’s already demonstrated strong product-market fit and is positioned to transform one of the largest sectors in our economy. We are highly impressed by what the Reeco team has accomplished and are excited to partner with them and support their journey.”

The hospitality industry has relied on manual procurement processes and legacy systems that result in challenges, including unreliable data, volatile pricing, ineffective inventory management, and fractured vendor relationships, which hold hospitality companies back from achieving operational performance for stakeholders.

Reeco’s AI-driven procure-to-pay platform eliminates these challenges by unifying procurement and receiving, inventory, recipe management, and accounts payable into a single system to save tremendous time and costs. Users can purchase food and supplies based on real-time pricing and with one cart, integrating all their preferred suppliers. Teams can use the AI-powered smartphone app to receive and audit inventory, scan bottles for accuracy, and cut counting time by 50 percent. Food and beverage teams can build and manage recipes with the AI-powered ingredient database; they connect recipes with point-of-sale systems to reveal real-time food costs and identify cost-saving opportunities. The accounts payable solution automates GL coding based on the property’s coding patterns and syncs with AP’s preferred accounting system. The platform brings efficiency to the process and transforms how hospitality companies manage their operations.

“Reeco is the only platform that connects purchasing, receiving, recipe management, inventory control, and accounts payable,” said Omri Shalev, co-founder and CTO, Reeco. “By using these modules on the Reeco platform, hotels can finally eliminate data silos, ditch their Excel spreadsheets, and stop toggling between supplier portals and paper forms. Gone are the days of manual data entry, scattered paper trails, and jumping between multiple supplier websites. Any team member—from executive chefs to controllers—can quickly master the system and start optimizing their operations immediately.”